Ben Crawford's A CRAWDADDY CHRISTMAS Out Now

Following Ben Crawford's Electronic Pandemic, Ben Crawford and Ryan Scott Oliver have announced the release of A Crawdaddy Christmas, an album of holiday tunes just in time for roasting your chestnuts and decking your halls. The EP takes classic yuletide favorites and gives them Crawford's and music supervisor John Coyne's musical perspective through pop & jazz lenses. The new recording is available starting Dec. 7 via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Ben Crawford said, "This holiday season is special considering the circumstances for everyone, and it felt like a great opportunity to pour out my holiday heart and spread some holiday cheer. John Coyne's music vision always excites me, and this EP is no exception."

Coyne said, "It's been such a blast working with Ben again. There were several moments working on this project where I would listen to a vocal take from Ben that would make me stand up from my chair and audibly say, 'No way. No way he just did that.' I just love his voice so much and I'm excited for everyone to hear what we've come up with!"

Dean Sharenow mixed and mastered the album, which features Daniel Green (piano), Andrew Zinsmeister (guitar), Liam Cashin (bass), Sean McDaniel (drums), and John Coyne (keyboards, programming).

The track list is as follows:

1: "This Christmas"

2: "Silent Night"

3: "Secret of Christmas"

4: "Have Yourself"