Belloni & I Giullari Present HEALING MUSIC OF REJUVINATION On Zoom, December 19

Alessandra Belloni and I Giullari di Piazza will present Healing Music of Illumination, Sunday December 19 at 6 PM EST,on Zoom.

The multi-cultural presentation, designed to invoke World Healing, is rich with songs, tarantellas, and magic rituals used to cure the mythical bite of the tarantula, along with healing chants and ritual drumming in honor of the Black Madonna and the healing trance dance called the Pizzica Tarantata.

Belloni has gathered a remarkable group of musicians/vocalists/dancers to perform the authentic music and instrumentation, bringing together the fascinating and similar legends, traditions and musical rhythms of Southern Italy, India, Brazil, and of Native Americans.

A very special guest is Muriel Borst of the Silvercloud Singers, with whom Alessandra Belloni has enjoyed a long collaboration of performing and celebrating the rhythmic similarities of Southern Italian and Native American music and rhythms.

Also featured is Steve Gorn, who explores the transformative power of music. His Indian bansuri flute is said to re-align the cells, and bring the healing breath of the sacred to our demanding contemporary lives. His music is grounded in Indian classical raga music, and what arises in improvisation is always fresh, offering an invitation to settle the mind

The artists will send good vibrations into the air as a collective ritual of purification. With music both ancient and new, they create a bridge between ancient rituals and modern rhythms into a vibrant musical tapestry.

The repertory will include:

• Tarantellas from Southern Italy, including the authentic Pizzica Tarantata This healing trance dance from Puglia was used as music and dance therapy to cure the mythical bite of the tarantula. Tarantellas have been used as healing trance therapy and musical exorcism, dating back to the ancient Greek rites of Dyonisus;

• Original compositions and arrangements by composer guitarist John La Barbera, including healing chants and drumming in honor of the Black Madonna composed by La Barbera & Alessandra Belloni for the Opera the VOYAGE OF THE BLACK MADONNA;

• Steve Gorn will play a Raga from India, to settle the mind and offer healing to the earth;

• Afro Brazilian chants in honor the Goddess of Love and the Sea from the Yoruba Tradition as well as original compositions.

• Native American ritual singing and drumming from different nations and tribes across North America, and story telling by Muriel Borst director of the Silver Cloud Native American Singers and Dancers.