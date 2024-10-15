Bebop Saxophonist Brings His Eric Alexander Quartet to Flushing Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, November 22nd at 8 PM, jazz aficionados can enjoy the Eric Alexander Quartet at Flushing Town Hall. With his warm, finely burnished tone and a robust melodic and harmonic imagination, tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander has been exploring new musical worlds from the outset of his career.

Eric Alexander will be joined on stage by David Williams (bass), Neal Smith (drums), and Rick Germanson (piano).

”Jazz plays such an important part in the history of Queens,” says Clyde Bullard, Flushing Town Hall's Jazz Producer in Residence. “We at Flushing Town Hall want to continue the legacy of great jazz with outstanding established as well as emerging jazz artists on our stage. We are delighted to welcome the extremely talented Eric Alexander, who has been in the New York jazz scene for more than three decades. You don't want to miss his concert!”

Eric Alexander started on the piano at the age of six and took up the clarinet three years later. He switched to alto sax when he was 12 and studied classical music. When he was 18 years old, he fell in love with jazz and settled for the tenor saxophone. At William Paterson College in New Jersey, he advanced his studies under the tutelage of Harold Mabern, Joe Lovano, Rufus Reid, and others.

In 1991, Alexander placed second behind jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman, and ahead of Chris Potter, in the Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition. He then decided to become a professional jazz musician. In 1992, Alexander released his debut album, Straight Up for Delmark. More recordings followed, including Man with a Horn (1997) and a 1998 quartet with George Mraz, John Hicks, and Idris Muhammad, Solid!. That year also marked Alexander's first recording with “One For All,” his enduring jazz sextet with Jim Rotondi, Steve Davis, Joe Farnsworth, Peter Washington, and Dave Hazeltine.

Alexander has released more than 40 albums as quartet or sextet leader and more than 100 albums feature his playing. He has collaborated with Harold Mabern, George Coleman, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb, Cecil Payne, Cedar Walton, Junior Mance, Melvin Rhyne, Charles Earland, Idris Muhammad, Pat Martino, Rein de Graaff, Mike LeDonne, Grant Stewart, Jim Rotundi and many others.

A contract with the New York-based independent jazz label, HighNote Records in 2004 led to a considerable discography of critically acclaimed recordings. Among them are Chicago Fire (2014), The Real Thing (2015) with Pat Martino, Second Impression (2016), and his recent albums A New Beginning (2023) and Timing Is Everything (2024).

While he has garnered praise from every corner, what matters most to Alexander has been establishing his own voice within the illustrious bop-based jazz tradition. He continues to tour the world and often performs in the Netherlands. He is based in the tri-state area and appears regularly in the City's most prestigious jazz clubs.

For his Friday, November 22nd, 8 PM ET performance at Flushing Town Hall, in-person tickets are $30, $25 for members, seniors, and students w/ ID; table packages for two are $100 and $85 for members.