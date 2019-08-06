Beanie Feldstein & Annaleigh Ashford Join AMERICAN CRIME STORY Season Three

Stage stars Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford are set to star in the upcoming third season of Ryan Murphy's television drama American Crime Story, which will premiere September 27, 2020.

The third installment of the hit anthology series is set to chronicle the Lewinsky scandal, as well as the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Feldstein is set to star as Monica Lewinsky, joining Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp with Tony Award-winner Ashford as Clinton accuser Paula Jones.

The season will be based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."

According to Variety, production on Season 3 will begin in February 2020.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You