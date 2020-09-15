Barrio Independent Film Festival Presents FRENZY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

BIP will be accepting applications for short films until September 26, 2020.

Barrio Independent Productions, Inc. (BIP), with the support of LMCC and

UMEZ presents the "FRENZY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL." "Frenzy Short Film Festival" focuses on the social and psychological vulnerabilities of people and communities in general. With this new Festival, BIP seeks to continue the commitment made last year at the successful "Frenzy Fest" theater festival, East Harlem's first theater festival dedicated to the human psyche.

BIP will be accepting applications for short films until September 26, 2020. The Shorts can be in English or Spanish and must have a duration of between ten to fifteen minutes. All Shorts must revolve around some "Frenzy" episode (a phase in which excitement seems to lead us to unconsciousness, and that can become

negative when control is lost or behavior transgresses what society considers "normal"). The application with all the requirements can be obtained by entering the website: http://www.bip-nyc.com/.

For the actress and producer Amneris Morales, CEO of BIP, "Disseminating works of cinematographic art focused on mental health and promoting well-being and social change attitudes is a responsibility that, as artists, we embrace, especially in these moments when we are globally going through the effects of COVID-19 and that that, consequently, have affected mental health as a rebound."

In the same way, the other members of BIP and developers of this project; Belange Rodríguez, recently nominated for the Drama Desk Award; the poet Jesús Papoleto Meléndez, the choreographer Elliott Ortiz and the actor Iván Goris understand that "Initiatives like these are important because they help raise awareness and involve the public with this powerful integration of creativity and technology to inspire, support and transform lives."

The Festival of selected short films will be presented in "streaming" projections and will run from November 16th thru November 21st. In addition, presentations will be followed by a series of forums featuring mental health professionals as well as members of the films. The three (3) best cinematographic works will receive monetary compensation.

