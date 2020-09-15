Barrio Independent Film Festival Presents FRENZY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
BIP will be accepting applications for short films until September 26, 2020.
Barrio Independent Productions, Inc. (BIP), with the support of LMCC and
UMEZ presents the "FRENZY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL." "Frenzy Short Film Festival" focuses on the social and psychological vulnerabilities of people and communities in general. With this new Festival, BIP seeks to continue the commitment made last year at the successful "Frenzy Fest" theater festival, East Harlem's first theater festival dedicated to the human psyche.
BIP will be accepting applications for short films until September 26, 2020. The Shorts can be in English or Spanish and must have a duration of between ten to fifteen minutes. All Shorts must revolve around some "Frenzy" episode (a phase in which excitement seems to lead us to unconsciousness, and that can become
negative when control is lost or behavior transgresses what society considers "normal"). The application with all the requirements can be obtained by entering the website: http://www.bip-nyc.com/.
For the actress and producer Amneris Morales, CEO of BIP, "Disseminating works of cinematographic art focused on mental health and promoting well-being and social change attitudes is a responsibility that, as artists, we embrace, especially in these moments when we are globally going through the effects of COVID-19 and that that, consequently, have affected mental health as a rebound."
In the same way, the other members of BIP and developers of this project; Belange Rodríguez, recently nominated for the Drama Desk Award; the poet Jesús Papoleto Meléndez, the choreographer Elliott Ortiz and the actor Iván Goris understand that "Initiatives like these are important because they help raise awareness and involve the public with this powerful integration of creativity and technology to inspire, support and transform lives."
The Festival of selected short films will be presented in "streaming" projections and will run from November 16th thru November 21st. In addition, presentations will be followed by a series of forums featuring mental health professionals as well as members of the films. The three (3) best cinematographic works will receive monetary compensation.
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA
Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana....
Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
Tune in tonight for a live, brand new show from Jeremy Jordan! Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in P...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether it's delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious r...
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...