Alysha Umphress, Storm Lever, Alexandra Silber & More Will Star in Barrington Stage's Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert

THREE VIEWINGS by Jeffrey Hatcher Has Been Added to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage Season

Barrington Stage Company will be changing two of the season's productions in order to better meet social distancing protocols that are necessary at this time.



Mr. Finn's Cabaret will move outdoors to a tent in Downtown Pittsfield for the concert, The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, while Three Viewings by Jeffrey Hatcher and starring BSC Associate Artist Debra Jo Rupp (BSC's The Cake; Dr. Ruth, All the Way) has been added to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage season.



These shows join BSC's production of Harry Clarke, which was announced as the first indoor production in the United States to receive approval from Actors' Equity, following the industry-wide shutdown in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



Ms. Boyd will direct The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein (August 19-23), a concert featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's most-beloved songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. The production, which will employ social distancing protocols, will be performed outdoors in a tent in Downtown Pittsfield at the Polish Community Club (55 Linden Street) across the street from BSC's Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center. The Hills Are Alive features Alan H. Green (BSC's American Underground, Broadway's School of Rock), Storm Lever (Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway's Tarzan), Alexandra Silber (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), and Alysha Umphress (Broadway and BSC's On the Town, Broadway's American Idiot). Shea Sullivan (BSC's Ragtime) will choreograph. Darren R. Cohen is the musical director. The production replaces the previously announced South Pacific: In Concert.



Three Viewings by Jeffrey Hatcher (BSC's A Picasso) has been added to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage (September 9-20), in a production starring Debra Jo Rupp, and directed by Ms. Boyd. This production replaces the previously announced return of the 10x10 New Play Festival.



As previously announced, the Mainstage will also host concert performances featuring legendary jazz and cabaret singer Marilyn Maye (August 24), singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway with Billy Stritch at the piano (August 31 and September 1), and Broadway's Leslie Kritzer (September 6).



On September 5, the Mainstage will host a reading of Eleanor, a new one-woman play about the life of Eleanor Roosevelt by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain, and starring Tony Award-winner Harriet Harris (BSC's The Royal Family of Broadway, Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella). Arthur Miller's The Price, in a production directed by Ms. Boyd, will close the season (October 1-18).



Out of precaution for actors, creative teams, staff and audiences, BSC will employ best safety practices, including reducing the 520-seat Mainstage to 163 seats, one-third of its capacity; increasing the distance between rows and seats; and deep cleaning the theatre after every performance, among other measures. Patrons will be required to wear masks until further notice. BSC's complete safety procedures are available on the company's website at the following link: barringtonstageco.org/distancing.

2020 BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY SEASON

All of BSC's 2020 productions will be presented without intermission to maintain social distancing.



THEATER

Harry Clarke

By David Cale

Starring Mark H. Dold

Directed by Julianne Boyd

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage

30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Dates: August 5-16

Schedule: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Tickets: $35, $49, $65; low-priced previews: $30.



A sexually charged and wickedly funny one-man thriller, Harry Clarke starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold (BSC's Breaking the Code, Freud's Last Session) is the story of a shy midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family's life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona.



MUSIC

Mr. Finn's Cabaret Moves Outdoors!

The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein

With Alan H. Green, Storm Lever, Nicholas Rodriguez, Alexandra Silber and Alysha Umphress

Music direction by Darren R. Cohen

Choreographed by Shea Sullivan

Directed by Julianne Boyd

Polish Community Club, 55 Linden Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Dates: August 19-23

Schedule: Wednesday-Saturday at 6:00 pm, Sunday at 3:00 pm. Performance on Wednesday, August 19 is dedicated to health care workers and first responders.

Tickets: $49, $65. VIP Seating $100 (reserved)



An enchanted evening of songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II from their beloved musicals Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music.



MUSIC

Marilyn Maye: Party Time

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage

30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Date: Monday, August 24 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $35, $49, $65



At 92, Marilyn Maye "has a theatrical flair that captivates and enthralls, and jazz-spiced chops that can reach notes most singers a third her age can't even hit in their dreams. She's the real deal, the surviving artist of the American popular singer," says Rex Reed. An evening of her songs and stories will show you why she is the best in the biz!



MUSIC

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage

30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Dates: Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $35, $49, $65



One of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, Ann Hampton Callaway has created an exciting night in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. The show celebrates the many faces of Ronstadt's iconic songs from her Stone Poneys days like "Long, Long Time" to pop/rock classics like "You're No Good" to unforgettable classics like "What's New" and "Am I Blue," to her iconic duets performed with Callaway's brilliant music director, Billy Stritch.



THEATER/READING

Eleanor: A Staged Reading of a New Play

By Mark St. Germain

Starring Harriet Harris

Directed by Henry Stram

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage

30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Dates: Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $15



Eleanor brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential First Lady the world has ever seen. From her "Ugly Duckling" upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage.



MUSIC

Leslie Kritzer: Is It Over Yet? with Vadim Feichtner

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage

30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Date: Sunday, September 6 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $35, $49, $65



Straight from playing Delia in Beetlejuice: The Musical on Broadway, BSC's favorite diva is back! Take a wild ride with Leslie Kritzer as she navigates how to move forward with fabulous songs, crazy, wonderful stories and hilarious hijinks - accompanied by her favorite pianist (and husband) BSC Associate Artist Vadim Feichtner.



THEATER

Three Viewings

By Jeffrey Hatcher

Starring Debra Jo Rupp

Directed by Julianne Boyd

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage

30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Dates: September 9-20

Schedule: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Pricing: $35, $49, $65; low-priced previews: $30.



A small Midwestern funeral parlor is the setting for three darkly funny and touching stories, starring BSC Associate Artist Debra Jo Rupp (BSC's The Cake, Dr. Ruth, All the Way). Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher weaves three poignant tales into an evening of extraordinary storytelling ingeniously connected by common threads of characters and plots. A mesmerizing evening of thought-provoking fun.



THEATER

The Price

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Julianne Boyd

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage

30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Dates: October 1-18

Schedule: Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Tickets: $35, $49; low-priced previews $25, $30.



In the attic of a condemned Manhattan brownstone, two long-estranged brothers meet to dispose of their deceased parents' property. Victor is a policeman who sacrificed his education to care for their invalid father who never recovered from the Wall Street Crash; Walter is a successful surgeon who turned his back on his family to concentrate on medicine and personal success. The brothers' confrontation escalates as they negotiate the sale of the family's belongings with a secondhand furniture dealer. Ultimately, they both come to realize the price that each has paid for the decisions they made decades ago.



Single tickets can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or emailing boxoffice@barringtonstageco.org.



Single ticket holders for the previously announced 2020 season can exchange their tickets for another show, get credit for a future show or receive a refund. For additional information or to answer any questions, please call 413-236-8888 or email boxoffice@barringtonstageco.org. Please be patient because the box office is expecting a high volume of calls and emails.

