Barefoot Shakespeare Company and Occupy Verona Will Host a Bloody Valentine's Brawl Crawl

Barefoot Shakespeare Company and Occupy Verona have announced the return of their beloved Brawl Crawl. After a five year hiatus this theatrical event, unique to our companies, is back bringing Shakespeare’s most dramatic scenes to life as barroom brawls across the West Village. Taking place the week of Valentine’s Day, the Bloody Valentine’s Brawl Crawl is a raucous, high-energy celebration of love, betrayal, and conflict—all served with a side of stage blood.

This year’s event will feature iconic Shakespearean fight scenes, including the lovers’ quarrel from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the fiery conflicts of Romeo and Juliet, all reimagined as modern-day bar brawls. Each scene is tailored to fit the ambiance of its venue, offering audiences an intimate and immersive experience that blends live theater with the lively energy of a bar crawl.

How It Works:

The crawl will take participants through five West Village bars, with each venue hosting a different fight scene.

The event runs from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, with each bar stop lasting approximately 30 minutes.

Audience members, identified by wristbands, will be able to purchase discounted drinks while enjoying the performances.

The Brawl Crawl brings Shakespeare to the people in an accessible, modern, and wildly entertaining format. With dynamic fight choreography, a talented cast, and a fresh twist on classic scenes, this event is not to be missed.

The cast, directors, and fight directors, all alumni, include: Robert Aronowitz, Andrew Dunn, Preston Fox, Johnny Gottsegen, Addy Paul Jenkins, Roland Le Guin, Caeden Musser, Joe Raik, Jefferson Reardon, Regina Russell, Alison Wien, and Ray Wilbur.