Barbra Streisand Makes History as the First Woman With Billboard Top 20 Albums in Seven Consecutive Decades

Billboard has reported that Barbra Streisand's latest album, Release Me 2, debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the only woman to have a top 20 - or 40 - album in every decade from the 1960s through the 2020s.

Streisand made her Billboard 200 chart debut 58 years ago this week, on the Aug. 17, 1963-dated chart with The Barbra Streisand Album.

Release Me 2 brings Streisand's total of top 40-charting albums to 54. In second place among women is Aretha Franklin, with 26. Frank Sinatra has the most among both women and men, with 58 top 40 albums. Streisand currently holds the title as the woman with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, with 11.

Barbra Streisand's Release Me 2 is a new collection of ten previously unreleased studio performances, recorded over the course of Barbra's astounding career, is available through Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Throughout her career, Barbra's passionate social activism has been a driving force in her art and life. "Be Aware" by the celebrated songwriting team of Burt Bacharach & Hal David was written, at Barbra's request, to reflect the plight of world hunger and homeless children. A never before released studio version was recorded to establish the arrangement for Barbra's appearance on Bacharach's 1971 television special. Produced by Burt Bacharach & Barbra Streisand, "Be Aware" was recorded in 1971 and mixed in 2021.