Bang on a Can to Present Lee Ranaldo and Dither Performing HURRICANE TRANSCRIPTIONS at The Noguchi Museum

On Friday, October 22, 2021 at 6:30pm, Bang on a Can and The Noguchi Museum will present the final concert in the 2021 Artists at Noguchi season, a monthly series of performances in the Museum's garden and galleries. Celebrating their eleventh season of collaboration, the Bang on a Can | Artists at Noguchi series features musicians performing an inclusive blend of music from across genres and across the world.

On October 22, Lee Ranaldo gives a special performance of his Hurricane Transcriptions with electric guitar quartet Dither and drummer Brian Chase. Ranaldo says, "This piece has its origin on the day in October 2012 when Hurricane Sandy struck New York City. I noticed the strong winds were creating strange acoustic effects, which sounded like demented choirs, dense tonal clusters and harmonies, both consonant and dissonant. The gale was playing the city buildings like a giant Aeolian harp! I grabbed my portable digital recorder, suited up and went out into the storm to collect these sounds. As I walked the streets in my neighborhood the sounds shifted on every corner. I recorded what I could. Over the following week, with New York's power grid a casualty of the storm, I transcribed what I heard and from these sonic impressions I built the piece, initially for a European orchestra, now realized for the current ensemble."

The performance will take place in The Noguchi Museum's first floor gallery, with only 30 public tickets available. Tickets are $10 (the same price as museum admission) and allow patrons access to the galleries and garden after hours. Doors open at 6:15pm and the performance runs from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. More information is available at 718.204.7088 or www.noguchi.org/bangonacan. The Noguchi Museum is located at 9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City, NY.