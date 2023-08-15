Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Introduces New Pa'lante Program for Aspiring Dancers

A tuition-based training program expanding on the success of the Pa'lante Scholars initiative.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Introduces New Pa'lante Program for Aspiring Dancers

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is launching a new offering, the Pa'lante Program, a tuition-based training program that was inspired by and expands upon the success of the Company's Pa'lante Scholars initiative, launched two years ago. Part of La Academia, the Professional Studies arm of the School of Dance, the Pa'lante Program will offer students the opportunity to study under the unique Ballet Hispánico training model and methodologies.

"For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has been a platform for Black and Brown youth to find their dreams in the dance world," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. "We have made it our mission to shine a spotlight on these talented young dancers, uplifting their voices, and ultimately creating a central place for them on the world's foremost stages. Our Pa'lante Scholars initiative has bridged a gap in the learning model, launching dancers into our professional Company and other dance companies across the nation. Ballet Hispánico expanded that initiative into a training program that models a dancer's real-life experience and bridges the gap for BIPOC dance students that came to dance without the experience of legacy training that most ballet dancers receive at a young age."

The new program immerses young dancers into a professional setting, focusing on artistry development through Ballet Hispánico's accredited comprehensive and holistic curriculum, including classical ballet technique, multiple contemporary dance styles, pointe work, partnering, repertory, conditioning, choreography, and specialty classes such as hip hop, salsa, and flamenco. Students will also participate in professional seminars in career planning, dance history, financial literacy, auditioning strategies, and networking. Individualized coaching and mentorship will be provided by the directors of the program, as well as other members of the Ballet Hispánico artistic team.

Pa'lante Program performance opportunities may include performances at the Company's black box theater, at community events, and for engagement programs. Students will also perform as part of the School of Dance's annual Winter Showcase in February and Spring Performances. Dancers will have the opportunity to be selected to work with choreographers on new creations and/or repertory and are eligible to be considered to perform and/or tour as opportunities arise.

Registration is now open at https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/la-academia/professional-studies. Students are eligible for partial to full tuition scholarships.

DAY-TO-DAY

A daily schedule between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday will provide ample time to train intensively in multiple genres, focused on ballet and contemporary. Dancers will have technique classes and/or have the opportunity to learn and rehearse repertory and/or work with choreographers. Program participants will also be eligible for invitation to take class with the world-renowned Ballet Hispánico company and other artistic exchange opportunities.

Sample Schedule: (Subject to Change)

9:00am-10:30am: Ballet Technique

12pm-1pm: Pointe/Repertory/Partnering

1pm-1:30pm: Lunch

1:30pm-3pm: Contemporary/Modern/Latinx Forms

3pm-3:30pm: Stretch & Conditioning

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education-serving over 1,000 students and celebrating more than 50 years of dance and culture-and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.



