Ballet Hispánico Presents CARAVANSERAI Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico is continuing its B Unidos Facebook Watch Party Series celebrating 50th Anniversary archival performance treasures with Caravanserai on February 24, 2021 at 6:30pm. Enjoy a company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by a live Q&A session with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, and special guests.

In recognition of Black History Month, these February Watch Parties continue to highlight the contributions of Black choreographers throughout the field of dance within Ballet Hispánico's 50-year history. The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances from the 80s and 90s with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series, available at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook.

February 24, 2021 at 6:30pm

Caravanserai by Talley Beatty, followed by a conversation with Eduardo Vilaro and special guests Robert Battle, Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Linda Celeste Sims, former Ballet Hispánico Company & Ailey dancer; Glenn Allen Sims, former Ailey dancer; and

Danni Gee, Dance Curator & Music Programming Associate, City Parks Foundation/SummerStage.

In Caravanserai, choreographer Talley Beatty uses the music of Carlos Santana in this free-floating and enigmatic reflection on time and space. Exploring the cycle of life from birth to death, this rapturous work captures the driving movement of the forces of nature. Choreography by Talley Beatty; Restaging by Merle Holloman; Music by Carlos Santana; Costume Design by Anita Yavich; Lighting Design by Roger Morgan; Dancers: Irene Hogarth-Cimino, Natalia Alonso, Candice Monét McCall, Angelica Burgos, Jessica Batten, Min-Tzu Li, Rodney Hamilton, Waldemar Quiñones-Villanueva, Nicholas Villenueve, Jeffery Hover.

"A late Talley Beatty carnival set to a Carlos Santana groove."

- The New Yorker