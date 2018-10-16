BWW's Theatre Industry Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Examines the Mechanics of Closing (and Unclosing) a Broadway Show with Daniel Kuney, Kevin McCollum

On this Season 2 premiere episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth goes inside the mechanics of closing a Broadway show with veteran theatrical general manager, Daniel Kuney.

Then Oliver chats with four-time Tony-winning producer Kevin McCollum about how the decision to close a show works from his perspective, but also what goes into the decision to reverse course and push back an announced closing date, as he did with Broadway's "The Play that Goes Wrong."

Daniel Kuney is the President and Founder of KGM Theatrical General Management and is considered the leading expert in theatrical general management today. Kuney's Broadway credits include, Fela!, Rock of Ages, Reasons to Be Pretty, The 39 Steps, The Homecoming, and Talk Radio. Off-Broadway credits include Puffs, Heathers, Altar Boyz, Dog Sees God, My Name is Rachel Corrie, and In Masks Outrageous and Austere.

Kevin McCollum is one of the most prolific and successful Broadway producers with a career spanning 25 years in the theatre industry.

Kevin McCollum has received the Tony Award for Best Musical for In the Heights (2008), Avenue Q (2004), and Rent (1996), which also won the Pulitzer Prize. He produced Motown: The Musical (Broadway & National Tour), The Drowsy Chaperone in 2006, which won five Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann's production of Puccini's La Boheme in 2002, [title of show] in 2008, and more. In 1995 McCollum co-founded The Producing Office, and has since created Alchemation, a theatrical and media producing company committed to new work.







Listen to the episode here:

About Oliver Henry Roth: Roth is a theater producer based in New York. His producing credits include Broadway's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER and Off-Broadway's STRAIGHT and INVISIBLE THREAD. He has previously worked on Broadway's THE REALISTIC JONESES and MACBETH. In addition to producing independently, Roth works with several non-profits in helping them develop new works and support emerging theater artists.

With Roth's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Roth also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

Outside of New York, Roth has worked for Center Stage (MD), and the Buck Hill Skytop Music Festival (PA). He currently writes "The Broadway Beat," a monthly column in The Connector Magazine.

In 2011, Roth was awarded the American Marketing Association's Marketing Excellence Award. He founded OHenry Productions in 2014, shortly after working on his first Broadway show, MACBETH (Alan Cumming). For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com .

You can subscribe to "The OHenry Report" on Apple Podcasts , Stitcher , TuneIn , and Google Play .

Music by: bensound.com

