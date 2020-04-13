BWWPrompts: Who Is Your Broadway Hero and Why?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: Who is your Broadway hero and why?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Danny Burstein. No matter what he plays, in any style, I always buy it. Hook, line, and sinker. Authentically human and operates from kindness." @mcclurerob

"Rob McClure, because he continues to be a ray of light in these trying times , he's an inspiration and a genuinely great person." @glitterbeetles

"Christy Altomare because she is so kind to her viewers and fans! Her live-streams were amazing and she was so sweet every time I met her. On closing night of Anastasia she spent forever meeting everyone after the show. She performs amazingly in every role she has and is such a kind person." @elle.maria.16

"Sutton Foster! She has unbelievable, overwhelming stage presence and is a true triple threat. She plays every role with power and humor and is a constant source of inspiration to me." @madeline_knicks

"Leslie Kritzer and Lesli Margherita. They are both fabulous and funny the give me life no matter what they do. And they are both extremely talented" @djk1396

Twitter

"Lin Manuel Miranda because he has opened up Broadway to new audiences, new casting opportunities and his incredibly infectious love of life!! He is fearless, hardworking & yet humble and kind. #BestoftheBest" @mikenoland78

"Alex Brightman. He is the reason I started doing theatre. He is such an inspiration and role model. He puts so much work and dedication into creating his characters. He has a true passion for what he does and I admire him so much" @fvulloutphan

"@BenSPLATT, I've been a fan of his for about 7 years now, and he still continues to show me the importance of following your dreams while staying 100% true to yourself. Ben is such a genuinely kind and wonderful human. He's one of my biggest role models." @BenPlattFanClub

"Susan Egan- I first saw her as Belle the summer before I started high school. Then a few years later, I emailed her via her fan page and was blown away when she wrote back. I've since seen her perform and met her many times, and she has always been amazing." @angibelle1

"@KChenoweth as she is always so thoughtful of others and she also gave out a phone number for anyone who wants to chat with her because they're lonely. I have never heard of a kinder celebrity than Kristin. Lovely kind lady." @jazzybabe159

Facebook

"Lea Salonga she is my idol, My first contact with musicals was through her work. I just love her so much" Kate Criss

"Audra McDonald. She is an icon" Pamela Robalino

"Has to be heroes for me-Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for bringing so much light and love to the world." Carol Webb

"Stephanie J Block because she is fiercely devoted to her faith, her marriage, her motherhood, and her craft. And she is pure joy to watch." Elizabeth Joy Stuart

"Bernadette Peters. She excels in all of her roles, it doesn't matter if it's stage, cinema, or voice acting. She can play many different types of characters with equal skill, and she always makes them her own while staying true to the character." Beth-Anne Hamilton





