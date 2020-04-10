BWWPrompts: Which Disney Movie Deserves A Stage Adaptation?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: Which Disney movie deserves a stage adaptation?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"The princess and the frog would be an amazing musical to perform" @jayman9048

"MULAN OH MY GOD PLEASE GIVE US THIS MOVIE ON STAGE" @sophia_techs_it_up

"I know Hunchback of Notre Dame has made the jump to stage, but I REALLY want it to come to Broadway, especially if we can get Bradley Dean as Frollo." @bradleydeanfans

"INSIDE OUT!!!!!! that would be amazing" @anniedebiase

"A pirates of the Caribbean musical would be amazing" @jonast124

Twitter

"Enchanted. Absolutely" @brian_woodland

"Hocus Pocus" @A17074

"Tangled!!! I Have A Dream and Mother Knows Best Reprise would be killer onstage." @ificouldtellher

"I think Coco would make an excellent stage musical!" @superdaisy41

"The Princess Diaries!" @ElderPoptart

Facebook

"Emperor's New Groove, hands down. It's an open book for songs since it doesn't have any of its own. There's potential for some serious comedic chops. Yzma is begging for a show stopping number. Lead, of course, by a powerhouse comedic woman as Yzma. It's comedic enough for adults and kids and has heart. It's perfect for a fun show." Austin Alvarado

"Pocahontas. An Alan Menken and Stephen Schwarz score, and if you actually had some real Native American designers and cast members, it could be a beautiful, historical piece." Michael Emery Fox

"Nightmare Before Christmas!!!!" Makayla Kovac

"Wreck-It Ralph" Kevin McQueary

"Moana!" Jennifer Moss Kincaid





