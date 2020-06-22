BWWPrompts: Which Broadway Show Has Your Favorite Ensemble?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Beetlejuice! The entire ensemble is so friendly and they are all so talented!" @Cat_TripleThreat

"Mean Girls because first they are so talented and I think it's so cool that each character has their own backstory." @JennaVerbel

"Moulin Rouge! The ensemble is so kind and not to mention incredibly talented. Their dancing is phenomenal!" @watch_me_rea_rea

"Wicked because they have so many great ensemble songs like 'Dear Old Shiz' or 'One Short Day'." @Mike.Williams123

"Aladdin! The ensemble is so incredibly full of life. They dance with a real passion." @HopeHuffman17

Twitter

"Jagged Little Pill!!! Like they're all so individually talented and I love how the show tries to highlights all of them." @ificouldtellher

"Hello, Dolly! on Broadway! I will never forget the moment when I first saw Christian Dante White and my jaw just dropped- he was unbelievable and the whole ensemble was just fabulous- I so wish I could see them all shine just one more time!" @RebeccaEAI1307

"The Waitress ensemble! They are all so talented and amazing! They are the best!" @PorbanskyAllie

"Deaf West's Broadway revival of Spring Awakening. That show could not be done without its fantastic ensemble." @KimberlyRobson7

"The Prom ensemble was the most incredible ensemble I've ever seen in a show. THAT DANCING." @BeccaBTalksTV

Facebook

"Great Comet! Seriously kind after both times I saw them and it being more interactive than most shows was such a bonus!" Jordan Colleen

"As always for me... Newsies." Kerry Schuler

"This is tough but I'm going with Hadestown! I love how the ensemble transitioned between scenes and what was great was that everyone was distinct! There was no particular body type or style that everyone fit, they were all individuals in their own right!" Andy Conway

"Hamilton! Hands down the best and most hardworking ensemble I've ever seen. I couldn't keep my eyes off of them.... they truly enhanced the experience of seeing Hamilton live." Allison Roth

"The Phantom of the Opera, hands down. So much immense talent in that cast! They are all rock stars." Kelly Phillips

