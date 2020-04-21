BWWPrompts: What's Your Favorite Underappreciated Musical?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: What is your favorite underappreciated musical?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Carrie the Musical- "You Shine" is the greatest love song of our time- appreciating and loving the flaws of your significant other just as they do for you" @_gracecarman

"Dogfight! The songs are super catchy and get stuck in my head all the time, and the plot is really interesting!" @em3lith

"The Count Of Monte Cristo! I feel like almost nobody know about it, but it's extraordinary! It's kind of an older musical, (from 2008) but it's based off a book and a movie." @awkward_theatre_nerd

"tick, tick....boom!" @fruitydinobites

"Bonnie and Clyde, while it may have a following now, when it was on Broadway it only lasted a month even though the writing and music were genius and the story pulls at the heartstrings" @nclrk98

Twitter

"RAISIN - the musical of Raisin in the Sun. Gorgeous jazz blues score. Terrific book. Great story - duh. Check out the original album w. Virginia Capers, Joe Morton and Debbie Allen" @IJasonAlexander

"Parade!!!! some of Jason Robert Brown's best work." @ificouldtellher

"Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson!!" @hayleyjames

"The Scarlet Pimpernel" @aoenglish2003

"Shenandoah" @VTPaddiePups

Facebook

"Personally, I don't think that the SpongeBob Musical got enough love - it was amazing, family-friendly, had great music, and told a wonderful story. I was thankful to see it with my daughters when it was on tour in Nashville, and we all loved it. Just because it is based on a children's TV show, I don't think it was taken seriously. It was a very good show." Jill Gresham Hamilton

"Chaplin! The music is so amazing!!" Seth Pearson

"The Prom hands down. The message that it has of love, acceptance and tolerance it was what the World need right now. And if you and that message to the performances of Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, they represented perfectly the characters in the community." Genesis Vizcarrondo

"Grey Gardens!!" Robin Capka

"Chess! I'd love to see a revival and tour." Theresa Martinez





Related Articles