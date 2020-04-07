BWWPrompts: What Is Your Favorite Movie Musical and Why?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: What is your favorite movie musical and why?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Newsies! The newsies are in a bad situation and still manage to find a bright side and some fun in all of it! We could all learn something from them" @alexandrafinni

"Moulin Rouge because it's flippin' amazing and so much fun! Except for the end. It makes me cry" @debbie_scary

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) - It's just so beautifully done and also it was one of the first movie musicals I watched so it just brings good memories" @goncalo_goulao

"The last five years! Excellent film for such a short amount of time and you can't go wrong with Jeremy Jordan." @erin.is.tired

"It was the first thing to get me hooked on musicals. I had it on VHS and in kindergarten I'd wake up early every morning and watch as much of it as I possibly could until I had to go to school. I'm pretty sure I had the entire movie memorized and I talked about it. All. The. Time." @_chloenoelleroberts_

Twitter

"Into The Woods. The cast does an amazing performance portraying the characters viewpoints and personalities. The story itself has several layers of depth to it illustrating that everyone at some point in their life has to, "Go into the woods" and face the uncertainty inside." @ryan_wessner

"Grease. Are the themes a little outdated? Sure. But it's a classic I always randomly find myself singing, you can't beat Olivia's sweet voice or Travolta's fab dance moves. Also, Rizzo. They all go together, 'nuff said!" @HaderNation

"Carmen Jones. I remember when I was a kid and seeing all of these beautiful talented black people who looked like me tell this amazing story with incredible music. Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte, Diahann Caroll and Pearl Bailey. Just amazing!" @mlvantrese

"Hairspray because 1.) Zac Efron is INCREDIBLE 2.) Because James Marsden is INCREDIBLE 3.) literally everyone in that movie killed it and 4.) every single song is an absolute banger. There isn't a single song that doesn't slap." @octothorpetopus

"Chicago was probably the best stage to screen adaptation to date. But if we're talking movie musical that went from screen to stage? Newsies." @tcg725

Facebook

"I saw West Side Story for the first time when I was 8 or 9 years of age and totally fell in love with it. The music, the dancing, the story all captivated like nothing I had ever seen before. Later on when I was in my last year of high school I got to play Maria in our school's production and it was an amazing experience. To this day it remains one of my favourite musicals as well as movie musicals. <3" Alanna Perkovich-Smith

"1776 - I saw it for the first time when it opened at Radio City Music Hall, and try to see it whenever there is a local performance. With a strong personal connection to cities like Philadelphia and Boston, it ignited my love of history. Plus, there's this man....." Katherine Walsh

"Cinderella with Brandy and Whitney Houston ❤️ it is absolute perfection!! The cast is packed full of talent, the set and costumes are beautiful and the music is just gorgeous!! I watch it all the time and never get tired of it" Kelly Moore

"Jesus Christ Superstar. Saw the movie version as a teenager in the 70's and was immediately hooked on musicals. Living in northern Canada, I don't always have the opportunity to see musicals on stage but have every movie version you can think of. Was fortunate to take my teenager daughter to the revival of the broadway show (that starred some of the original cast from the movie) in the 90's and she was hooked! I have the original movie and the live version with John legend on DVD as well as the LP and CD! It's my go to house cleaning music - blast the tunes and sing at the top of my lungs while scrubbing!" Carmen McKenzie

"My Fair Lady. Everything about it is perfection. The score is glorious, the production is gorgeous, the screenplay is intelligent and witty and the performances are wonderful!!!" Alan Harris





