BWWPrompts: How Has a Theater/Music Teacher Impacted Your Life?

We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"They taught me that my voice is mine and to not compare it to any body else's for I am special and talented" @kalin.tomahatsch

"My music teacher in school has wanted me to join our choir for ages and when I did it changed my life. So she's kinda responsible for the person I am now." @hnnhbhmllr

"They taught me that everyone is unique! We should always trust ourselves and never giving up on our dreams!" @joviwa

"They were always there for me when I had no where else to turn to. They gave me immense confidence and a deep seated passion for theatre. And when telling him my dreams he didn't tell me no it that it was too hard he actually helped me thinking of a logical way to get there. In my darkest moments he could tell and checked in on me. I couldn't be more gratefull for their guidance" @rubyliesel

"My choir teacher is always there for her students. She is so hardworking and goes out of her way to provide opportunities for us and all of her students love her! She is one of the reasons why I am going to be a choir teacher too :)" @hanahsingz

Twitter

"By playing the record of Jesus Christ Superstar in class at 13 and kickstarting my love for musical theatre." @mauricewijnen

Facebook

"My drama teacher taught me most of what I know about classical theatre, coached me through the years and helped me truly understand all aspects of theatre, and helped me earn a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Rita Moreno High School Honors! Even now as I leave high school he's supporting my every step and I couldn't be more thankful for him!" Christi Skinner

"Theatre has helped me to become a more interactive person, I can name all the people I've ever worked with. It's such a big part of my life." Blake Spaich

"Theatre took my life from being bland to always having people there for you, and made me much more confident to be myself." Cade Nelson

"My mother was a theater/drama coach when I was very young. I spent most of my formative years sitting in the auditorium during rehearsals and had many monologues rehearsed on my living room. I became a theater junkie and am addicted to live performances." Shannon Magouirk Fischer

"Lance Goss at Millsaps College changed my life by inspiring me to become a theatre educator. I am now retired after 38 wonderful years as a professor of theatre." Michael Weldon Allen





