BWWPrompts: Answer With A Show Tune Lyric - How Was Your Weekend?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked you to answer with a show tune lyric: How was your weekend?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"The window is open, so's that door

I didn't know they did that anymore" @madyson_prem1020

"pour another cup of coffee and watch it all crash and burn" @maleedavidson

"Feels like we could go on for forever this way. (But not in the fun way like Evan Hansen's saying.)" @trashybread

"cabin fever is a-settin in" @haileymadisxn

"Saturday alone, and I can't stop thinking,

I should be out there having fun." @_alyssa.sings_

Twitter

"one song, before the virus takes hold. glory like a sunset" @shannonmechutan

"Well, there are worse things than staring at the water on a Sunday" @evavictoriaxx

"Three cheers and dammit, c'est la vie I got through all of last year And I'm here" @joshuagrotheer

"I get down. I feel had. Feel on the verge of going mad." @DaytimeDrama

"There's a dream in the future / There's a struggle we have yet to win / And there's pride in my heart / Cause I know where I'm going / And I know where I've been" @ewillysworld

Facebook

"And I miss the mountains.

I, I miss the lonely climb.

Wand'ring through the wilderness.

And spending all my time

Where the air is clear

And cuts you like a knife-

I miss the mountains...

I miss the mountains...

I miss my life.

I miss my life." - Amanda Hanson Mercer

"There's a grief that can't be spoken,

There's a pain goes on and on.

Empty chairs at empty tables,

Now my friends are QUARANTINED AT HOME." - Shanna D.L. Wilson

"I had a dream my life would be

So different from this hell I'm living

So different now from what it seemed

Now life has killed

The dream I dreamed" -Tammy Jochman

"Time's like a river sometimes

Time is an ocean

This sofa is my boat

And I'm just drifting right along" - Taci Larson Ball

"I feel twitchy and bitchy and manic, calm and collected and choking with panic, but alive, but alive, but alive!" - Ray Slavens





Related Articles