#BWWPrompts: Answer With A Show Tune Lyric - How Was Your Weekend?
We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.
Today we asked you to answer with a show tune lyric: How was your weekend?
Read some of our reader's answers below!
"The window is open, so's that door
I didn't know they did that anymore" @madyson_prem1020
"pour another cup of coffee and watch it all crash and burn" @maleedavidson
"Feels like we could go on for forever this way. (But not in the fun way like Evan Hansen's saying.)" @trashybread
"cabin fever is a-settin in" @haileymadisxn
"Saturday alone, and I can't stop thinking,
I should be out there having fun." @_alyssa.sings_
"one song, before the virus takes hold. glory like a sunset" @shannonmechutan
"Well, there are worse things than staring at the water on a Sunday" @evavictoriaxx
"Three cheers and dammit, c'est la vie I got through all of last year And I'm here" @joshuagrotheer
"I get down. I feel had. Feel on the verge of going mad." @DaytimeDrama
"There's a dream in the future / There's a struggle we have yet to win / And there's pride in my heart / Cause I know where I'm going / And I know where I've been" @ewillysworld
"And I miss the mountains.
I, I miss the lonely climb.
Wand'ring through the wilderness.
And spending all my time
Where the air is clear
And cuts you like a knife-
I miss the mountains...
I miss the mountains...
I miss my life.
I miss my life." - Amanda Hanson Mercer
"There's a grief that can't be spoken,
There's a pain goes on and on.
Empty chairs at empty tables,
Now my friends are QUARANTINED AT HOME." - Shanna D.L. Wilson
"I had a dream my life would be
So different from this hell I'm living
So different now from what it seemed
Now life has killed
The dream I dreamed" -Tammy Jochman
"Time's like a river sometimes
Time is an ocean
This sofa is my boat
And I'm just drifting right along" - Taci Larson Ball
"I feel twitchy and bitchy and manic, calm and collected and choking with panic, but alive, but alive, but alive!" - Ray Slavens