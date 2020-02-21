BWW TV: What Does WEST SIDE STORY Mean to You? Broadway Stars Answer on the Opening Night Red Carpet!

West Side Story is officially back and the Broadway Theatre was where the stars came to celebrate last night. Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story opened officially, starring Isaac Powell as Tony, and Shereen Pimentel as Maria. Also in the company are Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Jacob Guzman as Chino, and more. The show features 33 Broadway debuts, and will mark the first Broadway production for choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.

When the original production of West Side Story first premiered at the Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 1957, it changed the face of the American musical theater. A career-defining milestone for every single member of its towering creative team - Laurents, Bernstein, Sondheim, and Robbins - West Side Story reimagined the most enduring love story ever written as a contemporary musical, complete with form-shattering stagecraft and a score for the ages. Now, more than six decades later, the legacy of that original production, along with subsequent stagings around the globe and the iconic cinematic adaptation, has cemented West Side Story's place as one the most significant cultural achievements of the 20th century.

Below, watch as some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Sierra Boggess, Joshua Henry, Jessica Vosk, Robin de Jesús, Will Hochman, Sherie Rene Scott and so many more tell us all about what the iconic musical means to them!





