BWW TV: Watch the Premiere of Short Film INSIDE & OUTWARDS, Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker

With music by Sufjan Stevens, the film centers on mental health in the time of COVID.

HunterPark Productions today announced the world premiere of the PSA Inside & Outwards in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC). The film explores mental health and the feeling of isolation created by Covid-19, while celebrating inner strengths that emerged during the pandemic. The film was produced by HunterPark partners Bethanie Schwartz and Lauren Tuttman in collaboration with Marissa Velez.

Watch the new short film below.

Narrated by acclaimed actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker, Inside & Outwards is directed by filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz. The score, by Oscar and Grammy-nominated artist Sufjan Stevens, features music from his recently released album Aporia, and powerfully marries the narration with choreography by Justin Peck (Tony winner; New York City Ballet resident choreographer). Hurwitz created the project in collaboration with creative director Ezequial Consoli and writer Kyle Harrison. The intertwining vignettes are seamlessly woven together by Editor Will Town from Modern Post, marrying the individual worlds of each character into a unified experience.

"This film came together in the true spirit of remote collaboration, underscoring the film's theme of connectedness amidst isolation - being 'alone together,'" said producer Bethanie Schwartz. "Our incredible roster of talent generously lent their time and passion, with a common goal of uplifting viewers while inspiring awareness and support to all those struggling with mental health as a result of the pandemic."

Inside & Outwards features performances by Sara Mearns (principal dancer, New York City Ballet), Dharon Jones (Broadway revival, West Side Story), Emma Portner (acclaimed choreographer/activist), Ehlie Luna (artist/musician), Robert Fairchild (Tony-nominated actor/dancer), Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis (actor, model, musician), Brianna Lance (visual artist), Jasmine Rice (artist/performer), Carlos Gonzalez (Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story) and Maira Barriga (artist/model). The cast also shares their own personal struggles with mental health in an intimate, behind-the-scenes featurette.

Released on World Suicide Prevention Day, the PSA inspires viewers to embrace their vulnerabilities while celebrating their inner strength, taking comfort and pride in our collective resilience during the pandemic. A call to action caps the film, directing viewers, and anyone struggling with mental health issues, to local NAMI support resources. Additionally, the Inside & Outwards PSA teasers will be shown on select broadcast stations around the country.

Visit www.naminycmetro.org/insideoutwards to learn more about Inside & Outwards. Follow on social media using #InsideandOutwards and #MentalHealthForAll.

