BWW TV: Watch the AIN'T TOO PROUD Company Come Together for 'The Way You Do the Things You Do'

What happens when a Broadway company has to stay apart? They come together via technology! Ain't Too Proud Music Director Kenny Seymour asked the show's Classic Five Temptations as well as everyone in the orchestra send in videos performing the opening number- "The Way You Do The Things You Do."



Beginning with a call for 'places' from Production Stage Manager, Molly Meg Legal, watch as Nik Walker (Otis Williams), James Harkness (Paul Williams), Jelani Remy (Eddie Kendricks), Jawan M. Jackson (Melvin Franklin), and Matt Manuel (David Ruffin) are joined by Kenny Seymour (Music Director/Arranger/Key 1), Clayton Craddock (Drums), Javier Diaz (Percussion 2), Shawn Edmonds (Trumpet), Seth Farber (Assistant Conductor Key 3), George Farmer (Bass), Andrew Griffin (Viola), Mark Gross (Reed 1), Rick Hip-Flores (Associate Music Director/Key 2), Rieko Kawabata (Violin), Dan Levine (Trombone), Caryl Paisner (Cello), Keith Robinson (Guitar 1), Larry Saltzman (Guitar 2), Larry Squitero (Percussion 1) Melissa Tong (Violin), Eddie Venegas (Violin), and Orlando Wells (Violin 1/Concert Master).

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.





