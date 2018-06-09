BWW TV: Rehearsal and Interview With THE KING AND I West End Cast

On 5 June, BroadwayWorld UK attended a special press rehearsal performance of the West End transfer of the multi-Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I.

The show begins previews on 21 June at the London Palladium and is directed by Bartlett Sher.

Following a critically acclaimed 16-month run at New York's Lincoln Center Theater, the show has an all-star cast including Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe, Ruthie Ann Miles, Dean John-Wilson and Na-Young Jeon.



Watch the video below!

