BWW TV: Watch Highlights from The Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!

Over 160 talented NYC public school teen artists made their virtual Broadway debuts in the special 2020 Online Production of The Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools last night. Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules at The Public Theatre) hosted this year's sixth annual event, which has previously been performed live on a Broadway stage. This high profile and high-energy theatre education experience for students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.

The Festival is a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2019-2020 school year, which were selected from over 30 productions across the city by a panel of professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival's six-year history, school productions from all 5 boroughs have performed at the event.

Click here to watch the full ceremony and check out highlights below!

Related Articles