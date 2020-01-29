BWW TV: Watch Beth Malone & More Sing from THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN in Rehearsals!

Rehearsals are now underway for Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which begins performances on Saturday, February 8 at 22 at Abrons Arts Center. The show stars Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) as Molly Brown, David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon, Big River, The Life) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures, The King and I) as Arthur. Rounding out the cast are Kaitlyn Davidson; Tyrone Davis, Jr.; Gregg Goodbrod; Michael Halling; Karl Josef Ko; Nikka Graff Lanzarone; Kate Marilley; Shina Ann Morris; Keven Quillon; and CoCo Smith.

The classic Meredith Willson musical comedy The Unsinkable Molly Brown tells the rags-to-riches story of Margaret "Molly" Brown-a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform-and, most famously, survivor of the Titanic disaster. A love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, this new Molly Brown portrays Molly as she really was-vibrant, progressive, modern. Transport Group's production includes never-before-heard songs from Willson's catalog-as well as a new book that's truer to Brown's remarkable life story-and marks this classic musical's off-Broadway debut and the first in New York since its Broadway premiere in 1960.

Watch below as the cast gives a special sneak peek and tells us all about the new production!





