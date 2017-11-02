BWW TV: Save on Tickets to See Mario Frangoulis and Frances Ruffelle, Reunited at Lincoln Center on 11/6

Mario Frangoulis, the acclaimed international Crossover Tenor returns to the US for a limited set of engagements in New York, Montreal and LA from November 6-11, 2017.

Described by BroadwayWorld as "one of the most beautiful tenor voices on earth," Frangoulis will be joined in New York with his longtime friend and stage colleague from LES MISERABLES, Tony Award-winner Frances Ruffelle who played the iconic role of Eponine to his Marius at the Pallas Theatre in London's West End.

Both artists spread their wings after LES MIS, with Frangoulis taking on roles such as Raoul in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA), The King in THE KING AND I, and Tony in WEST SIDE STORY at Italy's Teatro de la Scala for the new milliennium, in addition to recording 19 personal albums.

"Frankie" as she is lovingly called, has recorded five solo albums and performed countless West End shows including her most recent critically acclaimed performance as "Queenie" in the UK premiere of Michael LaChusa's infamous WILD PARTY. Described by Trevor Nunn as "a magic voice... youthful and wise, vibrant and sad, spontaneous and skilled..." will join Mario Frangoulis in New York on Monday evening, November 6th at 8:00pm.

This dynamic reunion will illuminate Broadway's "dark" night with a bright, beckoning and rarely seen light!

