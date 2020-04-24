Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
BWW TV: SING STREET to Be Featured on New Digital Series CBS SUNDAY MORNING - SUNDAY MATINEE
CBS Sunday Morning is launching a new digital series entitled CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee! Every Sunday after their broadcast, at 3 PM, they will share exclusive content from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows so that fans can keep up with their favorite shows and stars from their computers and/or personal devices.
They will be starting with SING STREET on April 26!
Check out a trailer for the Sing Street episode below and be sure to tune in!
Sing Street tells the story of 14 year-old Conor, a teenage nobody who aims to win the heart of the uber-cool and beautiful Raphina by forming a band and pouring his heart into writing lyrics and shooting videos inspired by the New Romantic musical movement in 1980s Dublin.
Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days).