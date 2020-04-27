BWW TV: SING STREET Star Brenock O'Connor Sings 'Dream For You' for CBS SUNDAY MORNING - SUNDAY MATINEE

CBS Sunday Morning has launched a new digital series entitled CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee! Every Sunday after their broadcast, at 3 PM, they will share exclusive content from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows so that fans can keep up with their favorite shows and stars from their computers and/or personal devices.

To kick things off, yesterday Sing Street star, Brenock O'Connor, performed the song 'Dream for You'! Check out his performance below!

Sing Street tells the story of 14 year-old Conor, a teenage nobody who aims to win the heart of the uber-cool and beautiful Raphina by forming a band and pouring his heart into writing lyrics and shooting videos inspired by the New Romantic musical movement in 1980s Dublin.





Related Articles