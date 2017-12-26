BWW TV: Rock Around the Christmas Tree with the Cast of SCHOOL OF ROCK

Even Broadway can't fight the holiday cheer. School of Rock is jamming away, watch Justin Collette, Analisa Leaming, Zachary Zwelling, Gabrielle Greene, Olivia Chun, Ellie Kim, and Levi Buksbazen rock out!

SCHOOL OF ROCK follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Completely disinterested in academic work, Dewey decides to create his own curriculum, turning his class into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.



The stage musical is produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber who has composed 12 new songs to create a score which also features all the favorite songs from the movie. School of Rock, with its sensational live kids' rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music.



May the spirit of (holiday) rock be with you!

