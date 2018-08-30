BWW TV: Rebecca Luker, Sally Wilfert, Ann Hampton Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Aug. 30, 2018  

Coming up at Feinstein's/54 Below this month, award winning singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer Ann Hampton Callaway (September 19-22); Tony nominated Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert (September 7-8); Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Gloria Reuben (September 20); Tony nominee Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal (August 30 and September 6).

Below, watch as all six preview their upcoming shows!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

BWW TV: Rebecca Luker, Sally Wilfert, Ann Hampton Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


From This Author TV - Press Previews

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: Rebecca Luker, Sally Wilfert, Ann Hampton Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: What Is BERNHARDT/HAMLET All About? Janet McTeer & Company Explain!
  • BWW TV: What is Richard Bean's THE NAP All About? The Broadway-Bound Company Explains!
  • BWW TV: Savion Glover & Company Get Ready to Close Out Encores! Off-Center Season with DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE
  • BWW TV: Yakety Yak, SMOKEY JOE's Is Back! Meet the Company and Catch a Sneak Peek
  • BWW TV: Andy Karl & Samantha Barks Are Getting Ready to Bring PRETTY WOMAN to Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       