BWW TV: Paul Wesley & Robert Fairchild Get Ready to Bring MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN Alive Off Broadway

Ensemble for the Romantic Century will soon present the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, starring Tony nominee Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris), Avey Noble (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Krysty Swann (Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall; Verdi'sRequiem at Lincoln Center), Mia Vallet (Lucy Thurber's Asheville at Rattlestick), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos on Broadway), Rocco Sisto (OBIE Award for sustained excellence), Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," Cal In Camo).

Performances of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will begin December 21st at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between Dyer and 10th Avenues). Opening Night is set for December 27th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will run through January 7th only. Donald T. Sanders will direct. Additional cast, musicians, and design team will be announced shortly.

The joys and perils of motherhood, the hovering shadow of infant mortality, and the sting of loneliness and rejection merge as Mary Shelley creates her masterwork, Frankenstein. The Creature that Dr. Frankenstein produces, an assemblage of disparate elements, coalesces into a monster with a human soul. His horrific appearance conceals the gentlest heart. Through no fault of his own, he is forced to descend into evil deeds. Excerpts from the 1818 edition of Frankenstein, music, and dance interwoven with Mary Shelley's letters and diaries create parallel narratives as both dramas unfold.

