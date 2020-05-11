BWW TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Rannells, Karen Olivo, and Christopher Jackson Pay Tribute to New York!

On tonight's Rise Up New York telethon, some of Broadway's biggest stars came together for a very special rendition of the classic tune, 'New York, New York' in tribute to the greatest city in the world!

Check out the amazing Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Rannells, Karen Olivo, and Christopher Jackson here singing the praises of the town that made them all stars!





