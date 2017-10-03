BWW TV: Kyle Taylor Parker Sings Cover of 'Do You Hear the People Sing' for 'Soul Sessions' Series

Oct. 3, 2017  

Kyle Taylor Parker (KINKY BOOTS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) has teamed up with musical genius Joshua Stephen Kartes and David Rowen to launch a monthly series of musical videos called "Soul Sessions," featuring covers of songs from the Broadway, pop and jazz catalogue reimagined.

Below, watch the fourth video in the series - Parker's soulful cover of "Do You Hear The People Sing" from LES MISERABLES!

Arrangement by: Joshua Stephen Kartes and Kyle Taylor Parker
Filmed by: Bryan Berrios
Edited/directed by: David Rowen
Filmed at The Green Room 42

Singers: Tiffany Mann, Sam Rohloff and David Rowen

