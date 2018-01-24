BWW TV: He's There! Celebrate 30 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA with Phantoms and Christines Galore

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Tonight's the night! The longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince, celebrates its 30th Anniversary tonight, January 24, 2018. This unprecedented milestone is a feat achieved by no other Broadway show.

The beauty of a long-running Broadway show is being able to see an iconic role portrayed by more than just one star. In a recent edition of our SHOWTUNE SHUFFLE series, watch as three Phantoms seduce four Christines into their lairs from start to finish. Click below to watch Julia Udine, Mary Michael Patterson, Samantha Hill, Laird Mackintosh, Jeremy Stolle and current stars Ali Ewoldt and Peter Joback trade off the melody and strut all over the Bryant Park stage!

Related Articles