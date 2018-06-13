Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Viva La Vie Bohemia Realty Group at Broadway Sessions!

Jun. 13, 2018  

Viva La Vie Boheme! Well viva Bohemia Realty Group at any rate. Broadway Sessions recently put the spotlight on the agents of Bohemia Realty, all amazing actors and singers, with the greatest side hustle I the world!

Founded by Sarah Saltzberg (Spelling Bee) along with renaissance woman Shanna Sharp, Bohemia has been moving people uptown for years. But here's where it gets super fun, check out agents who have graced the stages of Mary Poppins, Cinderella, Shrek, Movin Out and so much more. Enjoy these highlights from the awesome talents! And the next time you're looking for an apartment... just sayin'.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

