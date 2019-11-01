BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Marc Kudisch on Richard J. Daley

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Marc Kudisch gives us a lesson on Richard J,. Daley.

Marc Kudisch was last seen on Broadway in Finding Neverland. He has been nominated for the Tony Award three times, first for Thoroughly Modern Millie (Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations as well), then for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Outer Critics nomination as well) and for 9 To 5 (Drama Desk Award Nomination as well). His other Broadway credits include Hand to God, The Apple Tree, Assassins (Drama Desk nomination) Bells Are Ringing, The Public Theatre's production of The Wild Party, The Scarlet Pimpernel, High Society, Beauty and the Beast and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Off-Broadway credits include Fucking A (Signature Theatre), Anatomy Theatre (Prototype Festival), The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature Theatre), Hand To God (MCC), The Holiday Guys, The Blue Flower (Second Stage) The Minister's Wife (Lincoln Center Theater), The Glorious Ones (Lincoln Center Theater), See What I Wanna See (Drama Desk nomination; Public Theatre) and The Pirates Of Penzance (New York City Opera). Marc created the evening Baritones Unbound which he's previously performed in Boston and in Chicago. Other regional credits include Wonderful Town (L.A. Opera), Tartuffe (Westport Playhouse), Terrence McNally's Golden Age (Helen Hayes Award nom.; Kennedy Center), Sycamore Trees (Helen Hayes Award) and in the American premiere of The Witches of Eastwick - both at The Signature Theatre Company. His television and film credits include The Tick, Mindhunter, Billions, House of Cards, Unforgettable, Power, Person of Interest, Blue Bloods, Best Man In The Dark, Smash, Break-In and Bye Bye Birdie.





Related Articles