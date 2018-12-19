Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

BWW TV Exclusive: Stars from CLUELESS, THE CHER SHOW & More Shine Bright at Broadway Sessions Holiday Edition!

Dec. 19, 2018  

The Holiday Stars shown bright this last week as Broadway Sessions presented it's annual All Star Holiday Show! Broadway vets and newcomers alike shared their favorite "holiday" tunes and nearly blew the garland off the tree with the power of their voices. Enjoy highlights of performances by Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Christine Cornish Smith (My Fair Lady), Harris Milgrim (Cats), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Anissa Felix (Summer), Adam B. Shapiro (Yiddish Fiddler), Imari Hardon (Ave. Q), Jed Resnick (Ave. Q), Sean Bradford (The Lion King), Nick Godfrey, Katryna Marrtala, Julie Volk Jonathan Moussett and more.

The Holiday Show is our final show of the year. But don't fret, our Dear Evan Hansen feature will be coming this next week!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BWW TV Exclusive: Stars from CLUELESS, THE CHER SHOW & More Shine Bright at Broadway Sessions Holiday Edition!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: Stars from CLUELESS, THE CHER SHOW & More Shine Bright at Broadway Sessions Holiday Edition!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Off-Broadway Stars Come Out to Shine at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Stars of Tomorrow Warm Up at Broadway Sessions Open Mic Party!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Some Hot Stuff Arrives at Broadway Sessions with the Cast of SUMMER!
  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Heaves Away with COME FROM AWAY's Josh Breckenridge!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Cools Down with the Cast of FROZEN!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE