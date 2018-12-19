BWW TV Exclusive: Stars from CLUELESS, THE CHER SHOW & More Shine Bright at Broadway Sessions Holiday Edition!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

The Holiday Stars shown bright this last week as Broadway Sessions presented it's annual All Star Holiday Show! Broadway vets and newcomers alike shared their favorite "holiday" tunes and nearly blew the garland off the tree with the power of their voices. Enjoy highlights of performances by Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Christine Cornish Smith (My Fair Lady), Harris Milgrim (Cats), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Anissa Felix (Summer), Adam B. Shapiro (Yiddish Fiddler), Imari Hardon (Ave. Q), Jed Resnick (Ave. Q), Sean Bradford (The Lion King), Nick Godfrey, Katryna Marrtala, Julie Volk Jonathan Moussett and more.

The Holiday Show is our final show of the year. But don't fret, our Dear Evan Hansen feature will be coming this next week!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

