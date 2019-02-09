BWW TV Exclusive: Jose Llana Raises the Roof for American Songbook Series- Watch Highlights!

Lincoln Center's American Songbook continued this week with a thrilling performance from Broadway veteran Jose Llana.

Lincoln Center's American Songbook series celebrates the ever-expanding American musical canon. This year's 15-concert series, taking place through March 4, includes legendary songwriters, contemporary storytellers and interpreters of song, and musical projects by multitalented performers pushing the boundaries of pop, alternative, soul, folk, musical theater, jazz and more. Tickets may be purchased online at AmericanSongbook.org, via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 and at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices.

Two decades since the teenaged Jose Llana made his Broadway debut as Lun Tha in the 1996 revival of The King and I, the classically trained tenor has retained his boyish charm and "youthful bravado" (New York Times), now enhanced with the gravitas of a seasoned star. His standout performance as Ferdinand Marcos in the 2013 David Byrne and Fatboy Slim musical Here Lies Love, directed by Alex Timbers, earned Llana a host of rave reviews, along with a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. As a recording artist, the "charismatic and then some" singer (Showbiz 411) has released two solo albums, Altitude and Jose-both best sellers in his native Philippines-and been featured on numerous cast albums. In 2015 Llana returned to his Broadway roots, taking over the role of the King of Siam in Bartlett Sher's Tony Award-winning revival of The King and I at Lincoln Center Theater and its subsequent touring production.

Check out exclusive highlights of Tony in action below!

