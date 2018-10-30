BWW TV Exclusive: First Look at RuPaul's Drag Race Star Dusty Ray Bottoms & More in CLEOPATRA!

CLEOPATRA, a unique Off-Broadway immersive pop musical experience, is now in previews at Chelsea Music Hall (407 W 15th Street), a new venue located beneath Chelsea Market. Directed and choreographed by JT Horenstein, the new musical features music and lyrics by Jeff Daye and lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum. CLEOPATRA will celebrate its opening night on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.



Power. Seduction. Ruin. The legendary Queen of the Nile is throwing one of her famously lavish parties to celebrate the Empire's latest triumphs over Rome, and you are invited to attend. Inside the palace, drinks flow, and music seduces as guests are met with every indulgence. But outside the city walls, the alluring Marc Antony beckons, the nefarious Octavian lurks, and Cleopatra's enemies plot a violent end to her prosperous reign. The Queen better watch her back.

CLEOPATRA is a high-octane fusion of music, dance, fashion, theater and nightlife that welcomes audiences into a wholly interactive experience. Set to an original pop score spun by a live DJ, this exhilarating immersive musical traces history's most seductive and powerful ruler, mixing historical drama with an enveloping spectacle that will have guests partying until the Empire falls.

The cast of CLEOPATRA features "RuPaul's Drag Race" season ten star Dusty Ray Bottoms (Mistress of Ceremonies), breakout star Nya (Cleopatra), Christian Brailsford (Marc Antony), Sydney Parra (Iris), Corbin Payne (Octavian), Alexia Sielo, Audrey Rose Young, Brendan Henderson, Cody Mowery, Timothy Wilson, Yuriko Miyake, and Alison Ingelstrom.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Related Articles