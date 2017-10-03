BWW TV: Calling All Plastics! MEAN GIRLS Fans Unite at the August Wilson Theatre for October 3rd

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

In honor of "Mean Girls Day," the August Wilson Theatre box office (245 West 52nd Street) just opened for sales. This morning, in-person attendees were treated to show-branded swag and free cheese fries courtesy of Sweetery Brand's mobile food truck, plus a very special appearance by who else, but Tina Fey!

Fans can also catch the Mean Girls-branded food truck around Manhattan throughout the afternoon, as it makes stops handing out cheese fries at 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues starting at approximately 1:30pm and Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets starting at approximately 3:30pm.

BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch was on hand for the special day and she's taking you straight to 52nd Street with Fey and fans!

Related Articles