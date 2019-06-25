BWW TV: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Best of High School Theatre at the 2019 Jimmy Awards!

The Minskoff Theatre was the place to be last night, as the next generation of musical theatre talent strutted their stuff on a Broadway stage for the very first time! The Jimmy Awards held their 11th annual ceremony and the best of Broadway came out to celebrate. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special night with host Ben Platt, last year's winners (and current Broadway stars) Andrew Barth Feldman and Renee Rapp, and even some of the evening's presenters!

The top awards went to Ethan Kelso and Ekele Ukegbu, for Best Performance by an Actor, and Actress, respectively. Kelso took home the prize for his performance as Will Bloom in Big Fish at Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Logan, Utah, while Ukegbu won for her performances as the title role of Aida at Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School in New York City.

Missed the ceremony or just want to rewatch the action? Check out the full stream here!





