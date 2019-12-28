BWW TV: A Year in Review- Relive the Musicals of 2019!

How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2019 in musicals. Eleven show-stopping musicals have taken opening night bows in 2019. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2019 wrap up below!

The musicals of 2019 included: Be More Chill, Kiss Me, Kate, Ain't Too Proud, Oklahoma!, Hadestown, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge!, The Lightning Thief, Tina, and Jagged Little Pill. Hadestown took home top honors at the 2019 Tony awards, with eight wins, including Best Musical. Oklahoma! won in two categories, including Best Revival.





