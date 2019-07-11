KID CRITICS
BWW TV: A Kid Critic Learns to Be a Hero at PIP'S ISLAND!

Jul. 11, 2019  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

In this special edition of Kid Critics, Charles (11), takes a trip to Pip's Island to navigate his own interactive and completely unique theatrical adventure!

Pip's Island is a wildly entertaining, revolutionary theatrical adventure for young audiences. The spectacular event blends brilliant artistry with the latest in modern technology, creating an unparalleled immersive and interactive journey based on the wild imaginations of its enthusiastic participants-the explorer, dreamer, artist, scientist, and action hero in your life. Each young guest is invited to take a direct part of the storytelling and play a vital role in helping the Island's inhabitants save the day! Tickets, starting at $39, are available at www.PipsIsland.com or by calling ShowTix at 888.718.4253.

