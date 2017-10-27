BWW Spooktacular - Our Top 10 Broadway-Themed Halloween Costumes for 2017

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time once again for BWW's Top Broadway-themed costumes to help make your holiday festivities extra special. From the streets of Belmont Avenue to 1812's Moscow, we cover the entire wardrobe spectrum for your trick or treating needs!

ANASTASIA's Anya/Grand Duchess Anastasia

Journey to the past and embark on an epic adventure to 1920's Paris. At the end of the evening, it's time to reveal your true identity as you transform from Anya to Grand Duchess Anastasia!

Photo Credit: Matthew Matthew

A BRONX TALE's Sonny

Grab the D Train to Belmont Avenue, where you can smell the freshly baked bread, see the salamis strung up on display and feel the sidewalks swinging to the music of d oo-wop. But be careful trick-or-treating - we hear the neighborhood can get a little rough once the sun goes down!

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's Willy Wonka

Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it with dew and cover it with chocolate and a miracle or two? Well you know the answer! Halloween is the perfect time to pay homage to the master candy maker himself, Willy Wonka. Take care unwrapping those Wonka bars - one may very well contain the Golden Ticket!

GROUNDHOG DAY's Punxsutawney Phil

As Punxsutawney Phil, we're hoping you'll predict sunshine for this Halloween. Of course, you never know when a freak snowstorm may blow in. Either way, we're sure you'll have a Happy Halloween! Either way, we're sure you'll have a Happy Halloween! Either way, we're sure you'll have a Happy Halloween!

HELLO DOLLY!'s Dolly Levi

You'll be lookin' swell dressed as everyone's favorite matchmaker, the incomparable Dolly Levi. Get out your feathers, your patent leathers, your beads and buckles and bows - we're pretty sure that smile on your face will never go away again!

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Belle and The Beast

You'll surely be the 'Belle' of the ball celebrating Disney's live action re-telling of the tale as old as time. One word of advice - if you happen to meet an old beggar woman who offers you a rose, take it!

Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812's Pierre

Return to Tolstoy's Moscow, 1812 where a spectacular astronomical event is about to take place. Natasha, Anatole, Balaga and more gather for a feast of dumplings, caviar and plenty of vodka. What about Pierre? He'll be there too, playing his accordion and dancing a lively Hopak. Nostrovia!

Bruce Springsteen ON BROADWAY's 'The Boss'

Well I've got this guitar and I'm thinking... why not dress up as The Boss this Halloween? Whether you're a Jersey Girl or just want to re-live your Glory Days, you''ll have a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out of your own channeling BRUUUUCE!

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

SUNSET BOULEVARD's Norma Desmond

It will seem as if you've never said goodbye to Hollywood's Silver Screen era as you channel fading film star Norma Desmond. And who knows, you just may resurrect the film career of this one-time movie legend!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Evan Hansen

This picture perfect Halloween afternoon, you may be found channeling Evan Hansen himself. Bring along a sharpie pen so friends and family can sign your cast. And most importantly - have a wonderful Halloween! - Sincerely Me (and the entire staff of BroadwayWorld!)

