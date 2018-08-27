BWW Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of Zach Adkins at 54 Below Tonight on BWW's Instagram

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Zach Adkins' 54 below show tonight! Tune in to our Instagram beginning around 9:00 PM EST for backstage photos, video, and beginning around 9:30 PM EST - video highlights from the concert!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here!

Zach Adkins, breakout star of Broadway's smash hit Anastasia, currently starring as Dmitry, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. Join him as he recounts his farm town beginnings all the way to his Broadway success. Zach performs a fangirl's dream set of songs that have shaped his quick rise to leading man status. Don't miss selections from Broadway hits like Newsies and West Side Story, as well as Be More Chill, along with a few songs pulled from the Billboard Top 100 list. Zach will share a few key lessons he's learned along the way about life, love, and golden doodles in a night of music you won't soon forget.

Zach will be joined onstage by his Anastasia co-star Christy Altomare (Mamma Mia, Spring Awakening) for a special duet.

https://54below.com/events/zach-adkins/

