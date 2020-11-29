BWW Review: THE 30 YEAR OLD VIRGIN by Kevin James Doyle is Delightfully Inappropriate

Growing up in a devoutly Christian home, Kevin was saving sex for marriage. After moving to New York City he quickly fell in love and got engaged. A month before his wedding, he called it off and found himself in a precarious position, a 30 year old virgin. Love, sex, guilt, God, growing up, marriage.... The special is about what happens when you have very rigid expectations about what your life will look like, and then dealing with things turning out very different. It is a story of heartbreak and horniness.

The 30 Year Old Virgin premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, and toured the United States through 2018. Kevin is one half of the writer/performer duo (with Margaret Copeland) behind "How to Be a New Yorker" which ran off-Broadway from 2012 to 2015.

The 30 Year Old Virgin is a charming and hilarious piece of comedy without the irritating bravado of a comedian that only thinks he is funny. Kevin has an easy, disarming delivery and tells a story that is relatable to anyone who successfully (or not-so-successfully) navigated middle school, heart break or bad life decisions. It will leave you feeling like you just had a great tipsy heart-to-heart with your best friend, and you are walking away with a juicy secret. Intimate and delightfully inappropriate, I had to rewind several times because I laughed out loud so hard I couldn't hear what happened next.

It can be found across multiple platforms through the Comedy Dynamics hybrid distribution network including Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, and YouTube. The audio album will be available on Sirius XM, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and more.

