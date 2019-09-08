BWW Review: Lois Robbins Chronicles Her Sex Life in Solo Play L.O.V.E.R.
When the lights go up on Lois Robbins' solo piece, L.O.V.E.R., the playwright/performer is demonstrating how, at age three, she would give herself orgasms by straddling her legs around the corner of her family's washing machine.
Shorty before the conclusion, she's reminding us that "good sex isn't between your legs, it's between your ears."
The rest of the play is a chronological description of her sexual experiences, none of which are particularly unusual. There are a couple of episodes involving health issues, which are presented with little dramatic substance.
The writing is clichéd, the jokes are familiar and the acting demonstrates very little range.
Karen Carpenter directs.
