BWW Recap: THE GOOD FIGHT Season Four Opener Asks 'What if Hillary Won?'

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election, Merrick Garland and Elizabeth Warren are on the Supreme Court, a cure for cancer has been found, there's a rise in the polar bear population, the rain forests being saved and Harriet Tubman is on the $20 bill. Doesn't sound so bad, right?

That's the world Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) wakes up in at the beginning of the season four premiere of The Good Fight, "The Gang Deals with Alternate Reality." Mirroring the opening of the pilot episode of the CBS ALL ACCESS show, Diane cheers on the first woman president of the United States, as opposed to watching the inauguration of President Donald Trump in horror and shock. She celebrates and revels in this alternate reality.

However, her world of bliss slowly starts to unravel. After arriving at work at the firm, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, she is congratulated for her newest client - famed Hollywood producer and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Harvey Weinstein. She soon realizes they live in a world where the #MeToo movement didn't happen, there weren't women's marches and people don't believe the women coming forward with their stories of abuse. Even when Diane tries to start the #MeToo movement on Twitter, she is asked to take it down.

Tony Award-winner and Broadway favorite Annaleigh Ashford guest stars as a member of Weinstein's legal team, or as Diane calls her, "Harvey's pimp." Mary Testa appears as an attorney representing women bringing allegations against Weinstein. Joe Grifasi, who played Judge John Mata on The Good Wife, returns and rules in favor of Diane and her co-counsel Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), claiming sexual harassment doesn't happen in today's world.

Diane's world continues to be flipped upside down. Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) and Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) ask her to step away from the firm before she realizes she has yet to see her husband, Kurt (Gary Cole). While back at her house, she comes across a handyman fixing her door who also "dreamt" Trump won the 2016 presidency. It is also during this scene John Cameron Mitchell makes an appearance as Felix Staples, performing bluegrass songs on "Trump TV."

Shortly after, Diane is able to find Kurt in the woods and starts to come back to reality. She begins to piece together the events before she watched Hillary's inauguration and recalls the SWAT team raiding her and Kurt's home, which is where season three left off. She's knocked unconscious after being thrown on the floor alongside Kurt. When she wakes up, the man who she thought was a handyman turned out to be a SWAT team member asking her questions, including "who is the president?"

Photo Credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS





