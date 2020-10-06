BWW Prompts: Who Is Building Your Broadway Wardrobe?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Which costume designer is creating a brand new wardrobe for our readers? Find out here!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Either Catherine Zuber ("Moulin Rouge! The Musical") or Julie Taymor ("The Lion King")." @JusticeWinter7

"The costume designers from Hamilton, I wanna be a schuyler sister so badly" @rebecafrancoro1

"It has to be Gregg Barnes, the designer for Mean Girls: the musical. All the outfits that are worn in that musical are super cute and I would love to wear literally all of them. Especially Cady's outfit in Fearless." @NoaBerger7

"SUSAN HILFERTY!!!! costume queen of wicked AND taylor swift's speak now tour, among like 600 other things. (honestly- could i have picked anyone else?)" @misskyledrlng

Instagram

"William Ivey Long! C'mon who doesn't want Lydias Dresses" @beetlejuicebetelgeuse

"Maria Björnson. And I know she could design me a mask, too!" @helloyesthisislauren

"Bob Mackie!! Cher is an icon and I want all her outfits" @m.kenzz21

"Catherine Zuber because her creations in moulin rouge are otherworldly!!" @keelie.young

"Gregg Barnes BECAUSE THW OUTFITS OF MEAN GIRLS ARE LIKW MY FAVOURITE" @i_am_mini_kerry_butler

Facebook

"Easily William Ivey Long Jr! He shows such range from the gorgeous fitted suits in On the 20th Century, to the vintage cutesy showgirls in Crazy for You, to the sassy 60's looks in Hairspray! Not to mention his award winning transformation gowns in Cinderella! What gal wouldn't love that versatility and to feel like a princess! I pick him to be my Fairy Godfather!" Anissa L.

"Gregg Barnes. I'm obsessed with Janis' jackets from Mean Girls" Kayleigh S.

"Susan Hilferty. I've always wanted an Emerald City style outfit!" Megan A.

"Bob Mackie. He does outrageous but also beautiful and tasteful." Barbara C.

"Julie Taymor!" Jo T.

