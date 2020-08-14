BWW Prompts: What is the Best Advice You've Been Given From a Show?

Today we asked our readers what advice they learned from their favorite shows!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Close your eyes and surrender to your darkest dreams." I was going through a tough time in my life, but Phantom taught me to embrace all of who I was, dark and light" @julietantonio9

"Everything in life is only for now" -Avenue Q" @jarheadoats

"'No One Is Alone' to me is the universal truth we all should remember both in the sense that we shouldn't feel alone and that we should consider others before acting in our own interest and right now it feels more relevant than ever before. #IntoTheWoods"

@RebeccaEAI1307

"I am the one thing in life I can control!" -Aaron Burr, Hamilton" @caseyj_02

""I don't need a life that's normal, that seems so far away. But something next to normal would be ok." - Next to Normal. "No day but today" - Rent" @kifehr

Instagram

"no one deserves to be forgotten" @river_draws_things_

"History has its eyes on you." @faristak

"You don't need to live forever, you just need to *live*" @sarahjc.3

"When you got skin in the game, you stay in the game but you dont get to win unless you play in the game" @thehermionegirl_

"You are real, and you are rare" - mean girls the musical" @pearlsmithyy

Facebook

"Two big ones that helped me through the end of last year were "I'd rather be me than be with you!" And "You will be found"/ "You are not alone." They may be basic or main quotes but man did they help and their shows came into my life at the right time."

Kerri S.

"Finding Wonderland is going home again to feel the love another gives and give it back, and then if you should lose your way, reach out for someone's hand." Corina A.

"Forget regret, or life is yours to miss." Abigail M.

"No day but today." Tomorrow is not guaranteed and you can't change yesterday. So we have to make the most of today." Vicki A.

"Rise up!" - Hamilton" Jon E.

